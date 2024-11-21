Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings On Taranaki Fatal Shooting

Police acknowledge the Independent Police Conduct Authority’s findings in relation to the 2022 fatal shooting of Kaoss Price in Taranaki.

About 9.30pm on Saturday 16 April, Mr Price was driving in convoy with a friend, heading north towards Waitara on State Highway 3.

Two officers in a dog van parked just north of Bell Block recognised one of the vehicles as being associated with Mr Price, who had a warrant for his arrest.

As the officers pulled out, Mr Price moved to the wrong side of the road to pass his friend and sped into the distance.

Over the next three and half minutes, Mr Price drove at high speed without lights; pulled out in front of the dog van, forcing the officer driving to take evasive action; sideswiped the dog van, immobilising his own car; and attempted to hijack another vehicle from members of the public.

The officer driving, identified only as Officer A, fired at Mr Price six times — as he sideswiped the dog van, as he ran from his car and as he attempted to hijack another vehicle.

The sixth and final shot struck Mr Price. He was also tasered and bitten by a Police dog.

The second officer, Officer B, administered first aid as soon as it was safe to do so but Mr Price did not survive.

The Authority found Officer A was justified in shooting at Mr Price on the first two occasions, totalling five shots.

However, on the balance of probabilities, it found the final shot constituted an excessive use of force. Advertisement - scroll to continue reading It found no grounds for filing criminal charges against Officer A and recommend Police not undertake an employment process.

The use of the dog and taser was also justified.

Central District Commander Superintendent Dion Bennett says the staff involved took swift action to keep themselves and the public safe.

“They had to make split second decisions under extreme stress and I’m confident they acted with professionalism, in the best interests of public safety.

“No officer wants to use lethal force and our thoughts remain with the Price family as they too process these findings.”

Police acknowledges that the officers failed to advise Police Communications or their supervisor that they were armed, as Police policy requires.

