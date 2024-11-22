Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ferns To Be Temporarily Removed For New Development

Friday, 22 November 2024, 8:25 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

The iconic Ferns sculpture will be temporarily removed from Te Ngākau Civic Square next week as work on the precinct ramps up.

Ferns with Majestic Centre in background / Supplied

The spherical artwork depicting five kinds of local ferns by artist Neil Dawson is currently suspended by stainless steel wires in the centre of Te Ngākau Civic Square.

With on-going work in the area, it will be removed on Monday 25 November and put in temporary storage for its protection until the project is finished.

Originally made from aluminium and installed in 1988, the sculpture has had a number of hiatuses in its time due to damage and metal fatigue, with the latest iteration returning as a more durable stainless-steel version in 2018.

Wellington Sculpture Trust chair Jane Black says Ferns is a significant landmark on the city’s horizon so will be missed, but will be back on site one day in a redeveloped Te Ngākau Civic Square

“With Quasi going this week, and Ferns about to depart too, the area will be missing some character, and we’re keen to see how the proposals for development take shape.

“We’ll also take this opportunity to do a bit of maintenance and give Ferns a clean while it’s out of commission for the time being.”

The sculpture and associated plaque will be transported to secure storage on Monday morning – weather permitting.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Ferns was originally a joint commission by the Wellington Sculpture Trust, the NZ International Festival of the Arts, and Te Whare Toi the City Gallery. With funding from ANZ Banking Group, Creative New Zealand, Credit Suisse First Boston, Telecom NZ Ltd, TOWER Group, Saatchi & Saatchi, Scollay Holdings and Wellington City Council.

The Wellington Sculpture Trust commissioned the second iteration in 2018 with the help of its members and private donors.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 