Northland Welcomes Regional Deals With Central Government

Northland Mayoral Forum Chair, Whangarei Mayor Vince Cocurullo is pleased to see Central government opening bids for Regional Deals to regions across New Zealand.

“These Regional deals have been talked about for a while, and Northland has been preparing,” he says.

“In December 2022, the three Mayors of Northland (Kaipara, Whangarei and Far North) and the Chair of the Regional Council, got together and worked on their top five priorities for Northland.

“They were Connecting Northland, Northland an Economic Hub, Housing and associated Infrastructure, Infrastructure Resilience with the changing environment, and Local Government as a ‘Trusted Partner’ with Central Government.

“The Four Northland Councils have also been working together, with the Northland Mayoral Forum, Northland CE Forum, Northland Forward Together, LGNZ Zone 1, Regional Transport Committee, Civil Defence Emergency Management, and as of 2024 the joint Regional Economic and Tourism Group Northland Inc.

“These steps, and our existing strong relationship with Central Government, has already seen some wins for our region, such as the 4-laning to Whangārei project.”

He says economic growth is vital for Northland.

“Knowing what our region’s infrastructure needs are, and how we can work on them together, helps address some of the pressing problems affecting Northland, such as poor housing, health, and education.”

He says all four Councils were represented by their elected members at this week’s Northland Forward Together meeting, held in Kaipara at the Matakohe Kauri Museum, where local waters done well was presented.

“Next week the Mayors and Chair will be meeting at the Northland Mayoral Forum, and the Joint Regional Economic Development Committee will also meet, to discuss possible Regional Deal opportunities.

“I believe that due to our continued working relationships, Northland councils are well placed to respond to the opportunity of a Regional Deal with Central Government,” says Mayor Cocurullo.

“Working together with one voice, means that our Northland ratepayers and their respective communities are jointly represented, giving Northland a strong regionally united voice.”

