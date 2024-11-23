One Person In Critical Condition Following Disorder In Hamilton East

One person is in a critical condition following an altercation in Hamilton East this morning.

Police responded to reports of a group fighting at a residential address on Firth Street reported around 11:30am.

One person was located in a critical condition and has been transported to Waikato Hospital.

Police are speaking with several people believed to be involved and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what occurred.

A scene examination will be conducted.

