Appeal For Information Following Assault, Napier

Police investigating a serious assault in Napier are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At about 3:10pm on Monday 25 November, Police were called to the intersection of Latham Street and Bedford Road where a person was seriously injured.

The victim was working on a vehicle outside an address, when two vehicles arrived on scene.

The two vehicles are described as a white Japanese manufactured sedan, and a silver Ford Mondeo.

Multiple people got out of the vehicles and approached the victim.

An altercation took place, before the white vehicle drove into the victim, before they were assaulted further while on the ground.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries and is now stable following surgery.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the Latham Street and Bedford Road area who witnessed this incident, or anyone with CCTV footage of the above vehicles.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241125/7845.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

