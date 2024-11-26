Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeal For Information Following Assault, Napier

Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 10:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating a serious assault in Napier are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At about 3:10pm on Monday 25 November, Police were called to the intersection of Latham Street and Bedford Road where a person was seriously injured.

The victim was working on a vehicle outside an address, when two vehicles arrived on scene.

The two vehicles are described as a white Japanese manufactured sedan, and a silver Ford Mondeo.

Multiple people got out of the vehicles and approached the victim.

An altercation took place, before the white vehicle drove into the victim, before they were assaulted further while on the ground.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries and is now stable following surgery.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the Latham Street and Bedford Road area who witnessed this incident, or anyone with CCTV footage of the above vehicles.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241125/7845.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 