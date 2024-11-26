Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Taxpayers' Union Pays Tribute To Nikki Kaye

Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 1:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

On behalf of the Taxpayers’ Union, co-founder David Farrar reflects on the sad passing of Nikki Kaye, former Minister and National Party MP.

“A warm, generous, and aspirational person, it’s no wonder Nikki Kaye was so respected both by her constituents and beyond.

“MPs with such a sincere concern for people are rare. Auckland will miss having such a strong advocate in their corner.

“Nikki wore her heart on her sleeve, and as an MP and Minister gave her roles the sort of diligence only genuine passion can bring.

“From all of us at the Taxpayers’ Union, we express our deepest sympathies to Nikki’s family.”

NOTES:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

