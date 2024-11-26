Taxpayers' Union Pays Tribute To Nikki Kaye

On behalf of the Taxpayers’ Union, co-founder David Farrar reflects on the sad passing of Nikki Kaye, former Minister and National Party MP.

“A warm, generous, and aspirational person, it’s no wonder Nikki Kaye was so respected both by her constituents and beyond.

“MPs with such a sincere concern for people are rare. Auckland will miss having such a strong advocate in their corner.

“Nikki wore her heart on her sleeve, and as an MP and Minister gave her roles the sort of diligence only genuine passion can bring.

“From all of us at the Taxpayers’ Union, we express our deepest sympathies to Nikki’s family.”

NOTES:

