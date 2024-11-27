Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man Arrested After Firearms Incident In Auckland

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 11:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested a man after allegedly presenting an imitation firearm during a Facebook Marketplace transaction last night.

The incident unfolded at a Takanini petrol station at around 9.20pm, where two men had arranged to meet to sell a vehicle.

Counties Manukau South Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Minho Lee, says the pair had agreed on a sale price for the vehicle.

“During the course of the transaction a disagreement arose around the final purchase price,” he says.

“At one point the offender allegedly showed the seller what was believed to be a firearm in his possession.”

The transaction concluded and all parties left the area, including the offender in the vehicle that had been advertised for sale.

Police later received a report about the incident.

“A Police Camera Operator later came across the vehicle parked on Karangahape Road just after midnight,” Senior Sergeant Lee says.

“Armed staff approached the vehicle and located the offender in the driver’s seat.”

Senior Sergeant Lee says the man was arrested, with an imitation firearm and a large amount of cannabis located inside the vehicle.

The 35-year-old man is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today charged with possessing cannabis for supply and present an object like a firearm.

The vehicle has since been returned to the registered owner.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 