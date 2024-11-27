Man Arrested After Firearms Incident In Auckland

Police have arrested a man after allegedly presenting an imitation firearm during a Facebook Marketplace transaction last night.

The incident unfolded at a Takanini petrol station at around 9.20pm, where two men had arranged to meet to sell a vehicle.

Counties Manukau South Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Minho Lee, says the pair had agreed on a sale price for the vehicle.

“During the course of the transaction a disagreement arose around the final purchase price,” he says.

“At one point the offender allegedly showed the seller what was believed to be a firearm in his possession.”

The transaction concluded and all parties left the area, including the offender in the vehicle that had been advertised for sale.

Police later received a report about the incident.

“A Police Camera Operator later came across the vehicle parked on Karangahape Road just after midnight,” Senior Sergeant Lee says.

“Armed staff approached the vehicle and located the offender in the driver’s seat.”

Senior Sergeant Lee says the man was arrested, with an imitation firearm and a large amount of cannabis located inside the vehicle.

The 35-year-old man is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today charged with possessing cannabis for supply and present an object like a firearm.

The vehicle has since been returned to the registered owner.

