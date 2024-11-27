Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Webinar: Restoring The Sea: The Role Of Marine Spatial Planning

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

EDS Policy Director Raewyn Peart will be presenting the key findings of EDS’s forthcoming oceans working paper Restoring the Sea: The Role of Marine Spatial Planning. The working paper includes case studies on place-based marine management, marine protected areas and active marine restoration in Aotearoa New Zealand. It also reviews international best practice, distills key insights from the Sea Change Tai Timu Tai Pari process in the Hauraki Gulf and presents initial proposals for a National Marine Spatial Planning Framework. The working paper is designed to promote constructive discussion on the role of MSP in Aotearoa New Zealand and how it can best be supported through national policy and legislation.

Date: Wednesday 11 December 2024

Time: Midday – 12.45pm

Location: online via zoom webinar

Cost: there is no cost to attend but registration is essential

An electronic copy of the report will be available on the EDS website prior to the webinar.

Register for the webinar

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS speaks for the environment. It has influence.

Since 1971, EDS has been driving environmental protection in Aotearoa New Zealand through law and policy change. That's why it's one of this country's most influential non- profit organisations when it comes to achieving better environmental outcomes.

EDS has expertise in key disciplines including law, planning, landscape and science. It operates as a policy think-tank, a litigation advocate, and a collaborator – bringing together the private and public sectors for constructive engagement.

EDS runs conferences and seminars on topical issues, including an annual Environmental Summit and the Climate Change and Business Conference.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

