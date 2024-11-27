Webinar: Restoring The Sea: The Role Of Marine Spatial Planning

EDS Policy Director Raewyn Peart will be presenting the key findings of EDS’s forthcoming oceans working paper Restoring the Sea: The Role of Marine Spatial Planning. The working paper includes case studies on place-based marine management, marine protected areas and active marine restoration in Aotearoa New Zealand. It also reviews international best practice, distills key insights from the Sea Change Tai Timu Tai Pari process in the Hauraki Gulf and presents initial proposals for a National Marine Spatial Planning Framework. The working paper is designed to promote constructive discussion on the role of MSP in Aotearoa New Zealand and how it can best be supported through national policy and legislation.

Date: Wednesday 11 December 2024

Time: Midday – 12.45pm

Location: online via zoom webinar

Cost: there is no cost to attend but registration is essential

An electronic copy of the report will be available on the EDS website prior to the webinar.

