Webinar: Restoring The Sea: The Role Of Marine Spatial Planning
Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society
EDS Policy Director Raewyn Peart will be presenting the
key findings of EDS’s forthcoming oceans working paper
Restoring the Sea: The Role of Marine Spatial Planning. The
working paper includes case studies on place-based marine
management, marine protected areas and active marine
restoration in Aotearoa New Zealand. It also reviews
international best practice, distills key insights from the
Sea Change Tai Timu Tai Pari process in the Hauraki Gulf and
presents initial proposals for a National Marine Spatial
Planning Framework. The working paper is designed to promote
constructive discussion on the role of MSP in Aotearoa New
Zealand and how it can best be supported through national
policy and legislation.
Date: Wednesday 11 December
2024
Time: Midday – 12.45pm
Location: online
via zoom webinar
Cost: there is no cost to attend but
registration is essential
An electronic copy of the
report will be available on the EDS website prior to the
webinar.
Register
for the
webinar
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
EDS speaks for the environment. It has influence.
Since 1971, EDS has been driving environmental protection in Aotearoa New Zealand
through law and policy change. That's why it's one of this country's most influential non-
profit organisations when it comes to achieving better environmental outcomes.
EDS has expertise in key disciplines including law, planning, landscape and science. It
operates as a policy think-tank, a litigation advocate, and a collaborator – bringing together
the private and public sectors for constructive engagement.
EDS runs conferences and seminars on topical issues, including an annual Environmental
Summit and the Climate Change and Business Conference.
EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.