Education Trailblazer Recognised With Civic Honour

Susan Hassall’s contribution to New Zealand’s education sector and to the learning of boys is immense.

As headmaster of Hamilton Boys’ High School for 25 years (1999 – 2024), Hassall led with distinction - strengthening and growing the school’s reputation for sporting and academic excellence.

Hassall’s teaching legacy and her impact on the wider community were celebrated on Tuesday evening with the awarding of the Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal by Hamilton City Council.

The medal was presented at Council’s Civic Awards ceremony, during which nine other recipients were celebrated for their positive impact on the city.

Hassall’s entire teaching career was spent at Hamilton Boys’ and in 1999 she became the first female headmaster/principal of a boys’ state school in New Zealand – a true trailblazer.

Susan Hassall, recipient of the Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal for services to the education sector / Supplied

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal recognises the significant achievements of individuals or organisations who have excelled in their field and made an outstanding contribution to Hamilton.

“As an education expert and inspirational leader, Susan Hassall has had a significant impact on the learning of thousands of boys.

“Susan is a thoroughly deserving recipient of the Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal.

Her dedication to education and her ability to inspire others to strive for excellence has left a positive and long-lasting legacy,” Mayor Southgate said.

Despite retiring from Hamilton Boys’ in 2024, Hassall has remained committed to education and to the community. She is Pro-Chancellor at the University of Waikato and is acting chief executive of Hospice Waikato, having already served on its board.

In 2021, Hassall was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to education.

Other recipients acknowledged at the Civic Awards ceremony included a range of organisations and interests, such as the Refugee Orientation Centre, child and youth advocates, champions of the arts, and community stalwarts.

Mayor Southgate said the Civic Awards were a special way to celebrate and recognise the exceptional work and service of individuals and organisations to our city.

“Huge congratulations to every recipient. Each one should take great pride in knowing that their work helps to positively shape Hamilton Kirikiriroa and its people, and we are grateful for their significant contributions.”

Among those honoured was the late Diana Wood for her community work and advocacy in the Flagstaff and Rototuna areas. She was instrumental in securing Council funding for Te Kete Aronui Rototuna Library – a community-driven, high-quality facility which attracted 150,000 visitors in the first four months it was open.

This year’s Civic Awards ceremony was hosted at FMG Stadium Waikato’s Splice Construction Lounge.

Recipients

Susan Hassall – Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal for services to the education sector

Madiha Ali – services to the community

Sandra Jensen – services to arts and culture

Coryn Knapper – services to arts and culture

Marieke Nation – services to arts and culture

Refugee Orientation Centre – services to the community

Linda Roil – services to the community

Sano Taiese – services to arts and culture

Miriana Wetere-Ryder – services to arts and culture

Diana Wood – services to the community (posthumous)

