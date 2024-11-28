Today NZALPA Remembers Erebus

The New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) today remember the 257 colleagues, crew and passengers who died in New Zealand’s worst civil aviation disaster 45 years ago.

On 28 November 1979, Air New Zealand flight TE901, a DC-10, crashed into the lower slopes of Mt Erebus on Ross Island, Antarctica.

Although a number of members have since retired or passed on, NZALPA President Andrew McKeen, a 787 pilot, said that the tragedy was a poignant moment for the Association and a cornerstone of its history.

“In the tumultuous months that followed the tragedy NZALPA went to incredible efforts to protect the professional reputation of colleagues against unfair conjecture and blame.

“It is important to remember that the subsequent report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry found no evidence of negligence on the part of pilots.

“As the Prime Minister remarked at the Erebus 40th Anniversary, that fact remains unchallenged,” said President McKeen.

NZALPA continues to offer support to the Crown as they seek to finalise a site for a permanent and fitting national memorial.

Along with the family of the captain of flight TE901, NZALPA established the Jim Collins Memorial Award. Since 1991, this has been awarded to an individual considered to have made significant contributions to aviation safety or for exceptional valour during an emergency.

“Erebus will forever be remembered by our industry and especially by our members,” said President McKeen.

NZALPA maintains a living archive and resource for New Zealanders at www.erebus.co.nz.

The website is a comprehensive source of information about the disaster and the events that followed. It is dedicated to the 20 crew and 237 passengers that lost their lives in the crash and aims to ensure they are never forgotten. It also includes a guestbook where visitors can share their memories and reactions to the disaster.

