Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Today NZALPA Remembers Erebus

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 6:09 am
Press Release: NZALPA

The New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) today remember the 257 colleagues, crew and passengers who died in New Zealand’s worst civil aviation disaster 45 years ago.

On 28 November 1979, Air New Zealand flight TE901, a DC-10, crashed into the lower slopes of Mt Erebus on Ross Island, Antarctica.

Although a number of members have since retired or passed on, NZALPA President Andrew McKeen, a 787 pilot, said that the tragedy was a poignant moment for the Association and a cornerstone of its history.

“In the tumultuous months that followed the tragedy NZALPA went to incredible efforts to protect the professional reputation of colleagues against unfair conjecture and blame.

“It is important to remember that the subsequent report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry found no evidence of negligence on the part of pilots.

“As the Prime Minister remarked at the Erebus 40th Anniversary, that fact remains unchallenged,” said President McKeen.

NZALPA continues to offer support to the Crown as they seek to finalise a site for a permanent and fitting national memorial.

Along with the family of the captain of flight TE901, NZALPA established the Jim Collins Memorial Award. Since 1991, this has been awarded to an individual considered to have made significant contributions to aviation safety or for exceptional valour during an emergency.

“Erebus will forever be remembered by our industry and especially by our members,” said President McKeen.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

NZALPA maintains a living archive and resource for New Zealanders at www.erebus.co.nz.

The website is a comprehensive source of information about the disaster and the events that followed. It is dedicated to the 20 crew and 237 passengers that lost their lives in the crash and aims to ensure they are never forgotten. It also includes a guestbook where visitors can share their memories and reactions to the disaster.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZALPA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 