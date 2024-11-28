Have Your Say On Proposed Amendments To Victims Of Sexual Violence (Strengthening Legal Protections) Legislation Bill

The Justice Committee is calling for submissions on Amendment Papers 215 and 216 with a closing date for submissions of 11.59 on 19 December 2024.

The Minister of Justice, Hon Paul Goldsmith, has invited the Justice Committee to consider two Amendment Papers alongside its consideration of the Victims of Sexual Violence (Strengthening Legal Protections) Legislation Bill. The two Amendment Papers relate to name suppression settings under the Criminal Procedure Act 2011.

An Amendment Paper is a document that gives notice of proposed amendments to a bill that is being considered by the House of Representatives.

Amendment Paper 215 would extend the automatic name suppression of complainants to cover all cases relating to offences of a sexual nature. It proposes to insert new subclauses into clause 8 of the Victims of Sexual Violence (Strengthening Legal Protections) Legislation Bill. Clause 8 of the bill would amend section 203 of the Criminal Procedure Act. Section 203 of the Act deals with the automatic suppression of the identity of complainants in sexual cases.

Amendment Paper 216 would provide that, in the case of an adult defendant who is convicted of a sexual offence, a Court’s order to suppress the defendant’s identity would only be allowed to be made with the agreement of the complainant. This is unless the complainant cannot be contacted or, if contacted, they are unable or unwilling to engage with the Court. Amendment Paper 216 would amend the bill by inserting new clause 6A, to amend section 200 of the Criminal Procedure Act 2011. Section 200 enables Courts to make orders that suppress the identity of defendants.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Written submissions on the Amendment Papers are due at 11.59pm on Thursday 19 December. This closing date for submissions is likely to change. Please refer to the Parliament website for updates.

Please note that the committee is seeking views on only these two Amendment Papers and not the bill itself. Submissions on the bill have already closed. Submissions that do not relate to the two Amendment Papers may not be considered by the committee.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the Amendment Papers by 11.59pm on Thursday 19 December 2024.

© Scoop Media

