Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Shane Jones Throws More Taxpayer Money At Mussel Farm Dumpster Fire

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 5:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is weighing in on the recent news that Shane Jones convinced Cabinet to fork out another $16.5 million of taxpayers money on a loss-making mussel farm. This brings the total taxpayer tab for the project to $52 million.

Commenting on the story, Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“Shane Jones has continued to lobby for tens of millions of dollars from the pocket of taxpayers to be handed to a management team who have already managed one mussel business into failure.”

“Not only has the mussel farm lost money every year of its existence, but the auditor has expressed uncertainty in its ability to continue. So long as Shane Jones is signing the cheques, taxpayers can say goodbye to their hard-earned money.”

“This is another example of why the Taxpayers’ Union named their annual Government-waste awards the ‘Jonesies’. Taxpayers expect value for their tax dollars, not for them to be thrown away for mussel-farm nostalgia.”

“The losses have been so bad, the corporate financiers can’t even put a number on it! With results like this, it’s time for the Government to reign in the slush funds, and stop allowing Ministers to dangle taxpayers’ money over the fire.”

NOTES:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 