Dear Santa, Can We Have The Hospital We Were Promised?

Dunedin (Friday, 29 November 2024) – All we want for Christmas is the hospital we were promised.

That’s the message to be delivered by a 20-strong group of suitably attired Southern Santas when they visit Parliament next week as part of the Save Our Southern Hospital campaign.

The Santas will gather at the Richard Seddon statue on Parliament’s grounds from 12.30pm on Tuesday (3 December 2024) to deliver the South’s wish-list.

Regional MPs representing 350,000 people across the lower South Island – the same area the new hospital will service once built – have also been invited, as has Health Minister Dr Shane Reti.

The message will be simple: We don’t want much this Christmas, just the hospital we were promised.

