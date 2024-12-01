Man In Critical Condition Following Serious Incident, Porirua

Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss of Kāpiti Mana Police:

Police are making enquiries after a serious incident overnight that has left a man critically injured.

Emergency services were called to Kotuku Street, Elsdon, about 2am after a man was located injured at the address.

He was transported to hospital, where he remains today in critical condition.

Police are now working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred, and a number of people will be assisting with our enquiries today.

We would like to reassure the public this is believed to be an isolated incident involving people known to each other, and there is not believed to be any wider risk.

A scene guard is in place at the property today and enquiries are ongoing.

