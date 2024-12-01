Waiuku's Hard Water Crisis: Local Board Representative Demands Action From Watercare

Franklin Local Board Representative Gary Holmes is calling out Watercare for neglecting the needs of Waiuku residents in its planned $45+ million upgrade of the Waiuku water treatment plant. While the upgrade promises increased capacity and reliability, it fails to address the long-standing issue of hard water plaguing the community.

Hard water, characterized by high mineral content, causes significant damage to household appliances, reduces the lifespan of hot water cylinders and kettles, and negatively impacts the taste and appearance of drinking water. Waiuku residents are forced to shoulder the financial burden of individual water softening solutions or endure the ongoing consequences of hard water.

"Watercare claims 'fairness and equity' in its service provision across Auckland," says Holmes. "But where is the fairness for Waiuku residents who are denied the basic standard of softened water enjoyed by most other Aucklanders?"

A recent survey conducted by Holmes revealed widespread dissatisfaction with Waiuku's water quality. Key findings include:

Appalling rating: Residents ranked their drinking water a dismal 1.8 out of 5.

Residents ranked their drinking water a dismal 1.8 out of 5. Financial strain: Most households reported spending thousands of dollars on appliance repairs and individual softening systems.

Most households reported spending thousands of dollars on appliance repairs and individual softening systems. Overwhelming demand: Nearly 90% of respondents believe Watercare should provide a water softening solution.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"The survey responses paint a clear picture of frustration and financial burden," says Holmes. "Residents are tired of replacing appliances, battling limescale buildup, and feeling like second-class citizens when it comes to water quality."

Holmes is urging Watercare to reconsider its decision and include a water softening system in the upcoming upgrade. "This is a critical opportunity to address a long-standing inequity and provide Waiuku residents with the same standard of water enjoyed by the rest of Auckland," he states. "It's time for Watercare to listen to the community and deliver a solution that is truly fair and equitable for all."

© Scoop Media

