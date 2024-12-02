Surf Lifeguards Respond To Several Major Incidents Over Busy Weekend

Appendices:

Aggregated patrol statistics (National)

Weekend Patrol Statistics (by region):

2023-2024 SLSNZ Beach Safety Messages

Glossary

It has been a busy weekend for surf lifeguards across the country who undertook 11 rescues and responded to several other significant incidents.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand CEO Steve Fisher says that the incidents required an urgent response by surf lifeguards. They were also tasked by police to participate in searches in Bream Bay and Tītahi Bay.

“Our surf lifeguards put in nearly 6,000 hours of volunteer time over the weekend, keeping people safe. I want to thank all the surf lifeguards involved in this incident, but particularly those who responded to a boat flipping at the Raglan bar, and those surf lifeguards from Waipu Cove Surf Life Saving Club and Ruakākā Surf Lifesaving Patrol who were involved in a search on Friday and Saturday. In both incidents, the actions and efforts of these surf lifeguards were exemplary.

“Our thoughts are also with the friends and whānau of the woman who died at Bream Bay. Every death along New Zealand’s coastline weighs heavily on the Surf Life Saving community and has a profound impact on those involved,” he says.

On Friday, surf lifeguards from Waipu Cove Surf Life Saving Club and Ruakākā Surf Lifesaving Patrol were tasked by police to participate in the search for a missing 18-year-old woman in Bream Bay. Three Inflatable Rescue Boats (IRBs) and a Rescue Water Craft (RWC jetski) from Waipu, and an IRB from Ruakākā were dispatched to participate in the search, patrolling the Bream Bay shoreline and the Waipu River mouth area. Surf lifeguards continued the search into the evening, and resumed on Saturday morning. Sadly, the missing person was located deceased by a Coastguard rescue vessel at approximately midday, shortly after surf lifeguards had been stood down.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

On Sunday, Piha Lifeguards treated a patient with a dislocated shoulder, providing first aid, until St John Ambulance Officers arrived and treated the patient. The patient was discharged home with family members. After patrol had concluded, off-duty Piha surf lifeguards spotted three patients in need of assistance in the surf. The surf lifeguards launched 1 IRB to assist patients back to shore, all 3 patients were safe and well.

In the Wellington region, surf lifeguards at Tītahi Bay were involved in a search, but were stood down when the person was found safe and well. In Nelson in the South Island, surf lifeguards at Tahunanui Beach in Nelson performed a mass rescue of three people swept out to sea in a rip while riding on inflatable pool toys.

At Raglan, surf lifeguards had a climactic end to their patrol on Sunday. At approximately 4:30pm, after patrol had ended, and a group of surf lifeguards were doing IRB training, with two boats on the water and a third on the beach. A member of the public approached the surf club and informed them that a boat had flipped crossing the Raglan bar in large surf.

Surf lifeguards responded immediately in one IRB, with the second returning to shore to swap crew. Approximately four minutes after they were first made aware of the incident, the first IRB reached the submerged boata small fibreglass fishing boatand rescued two patients from the water.

As the IRB returned to shore transporting the first two patients, who were in a moderate condition, the second IRB arrived and began searching for the third patient. They couldn’t see them in the waves and returned to the overturned boat. A surf lifeguard entered the water to check the boat.

The lifeguard knocked on the hull. The patient was trapped in the forward cabin of the boat.and unable to get out. The surf lifeguard managed to open the hatch door of the cabin and rescue the person..

By this time the first IRB had returned to the scene, and collected the third patient in a serious conditionas the surf lifeguard swam back the second IRB.

All three patients were handed over to St John Ambulance staff and were transported to hospital.

But their work wasn’t done. While returning to the club, the surf lifeguards rescued a swimmer from a rip in front of the Raglan patrol tower. Meanwhile, surf lifeguards on the beach provided assistance to two body boarders caught in a rip, who then managed to get back to shore of their own accord.

“Thankfully, the three patients were wearing lifejackets, which is likely responsible for saving their lives,” says Steve Fisher. “The situation could have been very different otherwise.”

Weekend Patrol Statistics:

Aggregated patrol statistics (national):

Northern Region:

Saturday: Waipu and Ruakākā lifeguards were tasked by police to participate in the search for a missing 18-year-old woman in Bream Bay on Friday, with three IRBs and an RWC involved in the ongoing search. Surf lifeguards continued the search into the evening, and resumed on Saturday morning. The missing person was located deceased by a Coastguard rescue vessel at approximately midday.

Sunday: Piha Lifeguards treated a patient with a dislocated shoulder, providing first aid, until Hato Hone St John ambulance officers arrived. The patient was discharged home with family members.

At approximately 5pm, off-duty surf lifeguards at Piha spotted 3 people in need of assistance in the surf. They launched an IRB to assist patients back to shore, safe and well.

Further down the coast in Raglan, surf lifeguards were performing IRB training at the close of patrol, when they were approached by members of the public reporting a boat had flipped on the Raglan Bar. The surf lifeguards immediately responded with two IRBs, and initially located two patients, who were transported back to shore, both patients were in a moderate condition. The surf lifeguards then commenced a search for a third patient, who was shortly located but in a serious condition. All three patients were transported to hospital by Hato Hone St John Ambulance staff.

While returning to the club, Raglan Lifeguards rescued another two patients who caught in a rip on body boards, as well as rescuing a swimmer from a rip in front of the Raglan patrol tower.

Eastern Region:

Saturday and Sunday: Nothing of note.

Central Region:

Saturday: Nothing of note.

Sunday: Ocean Beach Kiwi surf lifeguards responded to a medical event. They provided care until the ambulance arrived. Meanwhile, surf lifeguards at Tītahi Bay were involved in the search for a missing person, who was later found safe and well.

Southern Region:

Saturday: Nothing of note.

Sunday: Surf lifeguards at Tahunanui Beach in Nelson were kept busy on Sunday. They rescued 3 people from a rip after they were swept out on their inflatable pool toys and provided first aid to 3 other members of the public.

Key Safety Messages: 2024/25 season

1.Know How To Float - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Mānu

If you don’t know how to float, don’t go into the water.

Just being able to float when you are in the water can increase your chance of survival. Floating allows you to calm yourself and keep your airways out of the water. It is also the first thing to do if you get caught in a rip.

If you don’t know how to float well, practice or get some lessons in a pool before you head to the beach - being able to float is a key skill when learning to swim. Anyone can learn to float but some people may take a little longer to learn.

2.Find The Safest Place To Swim - Kimihia te Wāhi Haumaru Rawa Ki Te Kaukau

Remember if you are heading to the beach, check www.safeswim.org.nz to find a lifeguarded beach, and always swim between the red and yellow flags, which show the safest place to swim. The surf lifeguards are there to help keep beachgoers safe, by keeping a constant eye on sea as they continuously scan for hazards or people in difficulty, keeping on top of weather forecasts and understanding the swell and tide conditions too.

3.If In Doubt, Stay Out - Mehemea e Rangirua Ana, Me Noho Ki Waho

Waves can be bigger than they look, dangerous rip currents are hard to spot and weather conditions can be unpredictable. If you feel uncomfortable about getting into the water, stay out. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Too many people get into trouble in the water because they overestimate their abilities and underestimate the conditions.

4.Take Care of Others - Tiakina te Tangata

Always keep children within arm’s reach in or near the water.Waves can move quickly and unexpectedly and can knock kids off their feet and sweep them away. Everyone has different levels of ability, so watch out for your mates too.

5.Know How to Get Help - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Kimi Āwhina

If someone in the water is in trouble and surf lifeguards are on patrol, let them know.If you can’t see any surf lifeguards, call 111 and ask for police. Police have a direct line to surf lifeguards and others who can help.

If you’re in the water and in trouble yourself, signal for help.

Glossary of terms:

Rescue: Where a person requires immediate help to return to shore (or place of safety) and who without intervention would have suffered distress, injury or drowning. They are unable to remove themselves from the situation by themselves.

Assist: Where a person requires assistance to return to shore but would most likely be able to get themselves out of danger and where there is no immediate threat to life.

Minor first aid: Any incident where a patient is administered some form of minor medical treatment – minor cut, bluebottle sting, minor strain or sprains.

Major first aid: Any incident where a patient needs a higher level of medical intervention and results in the requirement for further medical treatment or is handed to another agency (ambulance or medical professional).

Search: Any organised search for a missing person or group either at sea or on land. This includes body recovery.

Preventative action: Where a surf lifeguard identifies a potentially dangerous situation and takes precautionary action to prevent the situation from developing into or contributing into a real emergency, for example:

Shifting the flagged area during the day due to a change in conditions.

Preventing swimmers from entering a rip or hole.

Removing or isolating broken glass or other hazards from the beach.

Checking on swimmers who may appear to be in difficulty.

Clearing the beach of swimmers due to a suspected shark sighting.

Shifting board and ski riders out of the flagged area.

© Scoop Media

