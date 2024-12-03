Trust Waikato Announces New Chair And Deputy Chair Appointments

Trust Waikato is pleased to announce the appointment of Janise Hine-kapetiu Eketone (Waikato - Maniapoto) as its new Chair and Chris Flatt as its Deputy Chair, effective 22 November 2024. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to Vicky McLennan for her dedicated service during her term as Chair which began in March 2021.

Vicky is a well-respected member of the Waikato Community, and the Trust have been privileged to be guided by her exemplary leadership as Chair for the past four years and prior service as Acting Chair and Deputy Chair. Her leadership and commitment to Trust Waikato will leave a lasting impact, and we are grateful for her vision and dedication. Vicky will remain on the Trust Board as a Trustee until mid-2025 when she will retire after eight-years' service to the Trust.

Janise brings a wealth of experience to her new role as Chair, having held multiple leadership positions with Te Whatu Ora Waikato – Waikato District Health Board, including Director of Maaori Health Strategy. Her previous tenure as Chief Executive Officer of the Maniapoto Maaori Trust Board showcases her ability to drive significant community initiatives, including the successful Nga Wai o Maniapoto settlement. Janise has been a Trustee with Trust Waikato since June 2018 and prior to her appointment as Chair had served as Co-Deputy Chair since March 2021.

Chris is the National Secretary of the NZ Dairy Workers Union – Te Runanga Wai U and has extensive experience in governance across various boards. His legal background and commitment to community development is invaluable to Trust Waikato. Chris has been a Trustee with Trust Waikato since June 2018 and prior to his appointment as Deputy Chair had served as Co-Deputy Chair since March 2021.

Trust Waikato and the Waikato Community will benefit from the continued leadership of Janise and Chris as we continue to remain committed to our vision of vibrant and resilient Waikato communities.



