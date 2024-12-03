‘Should Come With An R-rating’ - Council’s $400k Logo Refresh Raises Eyebrows

Waitaki District Council is defending its new logo following complaints from the public it more closely resembles certain aspects of the human anatomy.

“$100,000 of ratepayers' money has already been put towards this logo – which should probably come with an R-rating” said Local Government Campaigns Manager, Sam Warren.

“The Council used no less than two professional design firms for an outrageously expensive ‘W’ that doesn’t leave much to the imagination."

“Once the final design is confirmed, a further $200,000 – $300,000 will be spent on the changeover to replace existing signs. Meanwhile, rates in Waitaki have increased a whopping 13.73% on average this year alone. I’m not convinced a new anatomically-inspired logo is a priority at the moment."

“Other questions have been raised over the design’s shared similarities with a sustainable wool company. It’s crazy this amount of money has been wasted on a logo that, arguably, already exists."

“My advice is for council to ditch the expensive brand refresh and work on getting rates down for Waitaki locals.

Notes:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

