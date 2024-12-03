Ted Johnston Is Standing Again For Mayor Of Auckland

Local lawyer Ted Johnston has thrown his hat into the ring for the Auckland Mayoralty 2025.

Ted says it is time for competence and good policies to be the decider.

“Isn’t it time we got the best Mayor, with the best policies, not the one with the most money to spend, and the best political connections? “

When we look around Auckland, at our failures in Public Transport, skyrocketing rates and other problems, this is the mess you get, with incompetent Mayors.

As a lawyer I can help navigate Auckland through its problems, and make it the best city it can be.

The primary problem we have is transport congestion and a seriously inadequate public transport system. Decades of silly policies and underinvestment have been inadequate band aid’s which only intensified it’s problems not solved them.

A linked network spanning North Shore, West Auckland, Botany, Eastern suburbs , the airport and to Papakura. Also a proper network of single gauge trains, that can ship goods across Auckland at night when people are not using it.

Secondly work with govt to shut down the Council controlled organisations ( CCO’s ) like Auckland Transport etc which hold and control much of Auckland’s assets but act like little kingdoms, and are not accountable to the ratepayer and citizens of Auckland. These were set up due to a failed belief we people of Auckland couldn’t look after it ourselves.

Safety working with police. Ports, generating more income. A council focused on it’s core services, like water provision, rubbish collection, sewerage, infrastructure, city regulation etc. Also a fiscally responsible council, spending on needs first and wants later.

Further a proper sharing of city resources to where they are needed. No wastage on pie in the sky global warming ideologies, and an extension of the Harbour bridge making it also a major feature pushing our tourism. An Azure Arch to rival the Golden Gate Bridge.

Social spending should not be borne solely by ratepayers. Council can raise it’s own funds partly by a new Auckland Lottery where all the profits and proceeds go back into Auckland.

I aim to help Auckland be the city where you as a citizen are able to ‘live your best life’.

Ted Johnston BSc BA LLB

Candidate for Auckland Mayor

2025

