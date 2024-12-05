Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Pick Up On Tow Truck Scam

Thursday, 5 December 2024, 10:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are warning drivers across Tāmaki Makarau to be on the lookout for dodgy tow truck drivers following several incidents in the past few months.

Motorists are being warned of a small group of people pretending to be tow truck drivers, committing crimes by using unregistered tow trucks to pick up vehicles.

Sergeant Suzannah Kimber, Counties Manukau Police, says the group steals vehicles by pretending to legitimately tow them before disposing of the vehicles.

“Recently these offenders towed a member of the public’s vehicle in plain sight.

“Members of the public drove past this tow truck while they were loading it up as it just looked normal.

“They even go as far as wearing high-visibility clothing.”

Sergeant Kimber says Police are taking the opportunity to remind the community that all tow trucks will have external sign writing with the company name and be able to produce their logbook if asked.

“They also must be registered as a transport operator.

“If you see a tow truck without any distinguishing features towing cars, please call Police immediately.”

