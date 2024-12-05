Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Costs Decision Against QLDC In Damper Bay Case

Thursday, 5 December 2024, 11:28 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

The Environment Court has made a decision to award costs of $44,199 against QLDC. This equates to approximately 30% of the costs sought by one of the parties involved in the appeal.

It relates to a legal case brought by Second Star Limited, a company associated with businessman Peter Thiel. It was an appeal against QLDC’s decision to refuse resource consent for a proposed luxury lodge at Damper Bay near Wānaka.

In this case the Court made a fresh decision on the development, as is usual, based on its own assessment of the proposal, which was amended during an appeal process to address concerns raised in the original Council decision.

The appeal was opposed by an entity (LET) founded by John May, another businessman and developer who owns neighbouring land. QLDC was the first respondent and LET joined the proceedings in opposition to the lodge.

In the final appeal decision, the Environment Court also refused the resource consent for the lodge. The Court criticised QLDC’s assessment that the proposal was more appropriate and potentially consentable after the appellant changes. The court considered QLDC did not have strong enough evidence to justify that conclusion and that it expected QLDC to defend its original decision to refuse resource consent.

As it was a case where two well-resourced neighbours, and other parties, were contesting a development proposal, QLDC adopted a pragmatic approach to a legal case in which it was required to participate.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

At the end of the case, QLDC concluded its closing submissions to the Court with the following statement: “…Council neither supports nor opposes the granting of consent but is satisfied that the Proposal may be granted consent if the Court considers so, as long as it gives regard to the Council’s decision and provides reasons for its decision, and as long as appropriate conditions are imposed to manage effects, and that they are reasonable and enforceable.”

Whilst QLDC took a measured approach to these legal proceedings, including how much ratepayers’ money it spent on the case, it has noted the Court’s view that it should have defended its original decision and its District Plan more strongly.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 