Investigation Continues Into Wattle Downs Homicide

The homicide investigation in Wattle Downs continues today, as investigators piece together who is responsible for inflicting a man’s fatal wounds.

Yesterday afternoon, a man presented at a Clendon Park medical centre with gunshot injuries.

A Police investigation ramped up after he later died of those wounds at Middlemore Hospital.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, of Counties Manukau CIB, says a post mortem examination is taking place today.

“As part of this, formal identification procedures will be carried out and Police will look to confirm the man’s identity once this is completed.”

Meanwhile, a scene examination is continuing at a Wattle Downs property in connection with the homicide.

“Police anticipate being at the Gambare Place address over the coming days,” Detective Inspector Bright says.

“The investigation is still in the very early stages, and we will continue to establish the facts about what unfolded in Wattle Downs yesterday afternoon.

“Our investigation team are continuing to speak with people in connection with this case.”

As part of enquiries, Police still want to hear from anyone in and around the Gambare Place area yesterday afternoon.

In particular any information around suspicious activity or anything untoward is being sought, Detective Inspector Bright says.

Anyone with information can update Police online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241205/5771.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

