Name Release, Suspicious Death, Porirua

Friday, 6 December 2024, 2:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now confirm the name of the man who died following an assault on Kotuku Street, Elsdon, as 43-year-old Sean Remnant.

Sean, who was a resident of Tītahi Bay, passed away in hospital this week after he received critical injuries in the assault.

Police remain focused on determining what occurred prior to Sean’s death and understanding the cause of his injuries.

We know that Sean was at the address as a guest and was known to the occupants.

Police extend our deepest condolences to his family who we will continue to keep updated as the investigation progresses.

Police continue to appeal for information and would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist with this investigation. You can report information via 105 online or over the phone. Please reference file number: 241201/7304, Operation Croydon.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
