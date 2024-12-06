Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Vehicle Sought Following Kawakawa Aggravated Robbery

Friday, 6 December 2024, 4:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are seeking information on a vehicle used in an aggravated robbery at a Kawakawa takeaway shop.

The offending was carried out at approximately 9.10pm, 5 December, at the Gillies Street business around the time it was closing for the night.

(Photo/Supplied)

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Fouhy, of Mid-North CIB, says items were stolen from staff on site at the time.

“The offender made off with a small amount of cash and some phones,” he says.

Police have since obtained CCTV footage from the area.

Detective Senior Sergeant Fouhy says Police have identified the vehicle the offender arrived and fled from the shop in.

“We have established it is a silver-coloured BMW sedan, with both its licence plates removed,” he says.

"The lower-left fog lamp on the vehicle was not working.”

Police are releasing a still image captured of this vehicle in the Kawakawa township.

“We would like any information about whose vehicle it is, or any sightings of it last night around the Kawakawa area,” Detective Senior Sergeant Fouhy says.

“At this point we believe the vehicle travelled towards Opua, via Paihia Road, after the offending was committed.”

Any information could be vital in assisting Police hold the offender to account, Detective Senior Sergeant Fouhy says.

Anyone that has information to assist Police can update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241206/6464.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

