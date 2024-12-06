Donna Journeaux And Jeff Hall Ruapehu Citizens Of The Year 2024

L2R: Jeff Hall of Matiere – Northern Ruapehu Citizen of the Year, Mayor Weston Kirton, Donna Hall of Raetihi – Waimarino-Waiouru Citizen of the Year 2024 / Supplied

Jeff Hall of Matiere and Donna Journeaux of Raetihi are Ruapehu’s 2024 Citizen of the Year Award recipients.

The Citizen of the Year Award comprises the Northern Ruapehu Citizen Award which is presented to a resident of the National Park, Taumarunui and Ohura Ward area while the Waimarino-Waiouru Award covers the southern half of the district.

Donna Journeaux has been awarded the 2024 Waimarino-Waiouru Citizen of the Year Award for her unwavering commitment to the Raetihi community, while Jeff Hall has been honoured with the 2024 Northern Ruapehu Citizen of the Year Award for his impactful contributions to the Matiere and broader Taumarunui community.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton commended both recipients for their selflessness and community spirit, saying:

“Donna and Jeff exemplify the best of our community—people who see opportunities to improve the lives of others and dedicate themselves to making it happen. Their tireless efforts remind us of the power of community and the importance of giving back.”

Mayor Kirton acknowledged Donna’s long-standing service with the Raetihi Promotions Charitable Trust, both as a trustee and treasurer, and her remarkable contributions to the development of the much-loved Makotuku River Walkway.

“Donna’s vision and determination transformed the Makotuku River Walkway into a stunning 4.1-kilometre track planted with native species, featuring sculptures from local artists which she also helped raise funds for. The Makotuku River Walkway is now a source of pride and enjoyment for the community and visitors alike.”

In addition to her work on the walkway, Donna helped revitalise the Mangaeturoa School and has project-managed the Gutbuster Cycle Ride/Walk fundraiser.

“Donna’s countless hours of volunteer work have left an enduring legacy in Raetihi and inspired others to get involved,” said Mayor Kirton.

Jeff Hall’s contributions to the Northern Ruapehu community include organising the highly successful annual “Worm Burners” Golf Tournament in Taumarunui. Over the past three years, the event has raised $14,500 for the Westpac Trust Helicopter, $16,500 for the “I am Hope” Foundation, and an incredible $24,800 for the Ruapehu Whanganui Rural Support Trust.

“Jeff’s dedication has not only brought the community together but has also delivered life-changing support to organisations that serve all of Aotearoa,” said Mayor Kirton.

In addition to his fundraising efforts, Jeff coaches junior rugby teams and actively supports Matiere School, contributing to the wellbeing and growth of the next generation.

“Jeff’s generosity and passion for helping others have made a profound impact on our community and beyond. He is a true role model,” added Mayor Kirton.

Mayor Kirton said that Donna and Jeff are both very worthy recipients of their respective Citizen of the Year Awards. “It is important we celebrate our community heroes who go above and beyond to make Ruapehu a better place for everyone.

On behalf of the Council and our community, I extend our heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to Donna and Jeff for their extraordinary contributions.”

