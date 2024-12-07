Information Sought Following Aggravated Burglaries, Huntly

Acting Detective Sergeant Brodie McQuilkin:

Police investigating a number of alarming, aggravated burglaries in the Waikato West area are seeking the help of the community.

Urgent investigations continue into the cowardly and violent aggravated burglaries, and Police believe that assistance from the community could be key to holding the offenders to account.

During October and November, Police responded to five incidents across the Huntly region, where a small group of males have entered residential addresses wearing balaclavas, and carrying firearms.

The alleged offenders took a number of items from each property, including one families Christmas presents.

Two people, a young child and an elderly woman, sustained injuries after being struck with the barrel of a firearm in two separate burglaries.

Police would like to speak to anyone who has information about this group of alleged offenders, or anyone who has noticed suspicious activity in the Huntly region over the last month.

Additionally, anyone who has CCTV footage of a group of males acting suspiciously, particularly any wearing balaclavas, is asked to contact Police.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online [1]now or call 105. Please use the reference number 241104/1802.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

