Fatal Crash, Sockburn
Saturday, 7 December 2024, 2:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise one person has died following a crash
in Sockburn yesterday.
Emergency services were called
to the two-vehicle crash on Blenheim Road at around 2:35pm
yesterday.
Two people were transported to hospital
with critical injuries. One person sadly died yesterday
afternoon, the second person remains in a critical
condition.
Investigations into the circumstances of
the crash are
ongoing.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more