Fatal Crash, Sockburn

Police can advise one person has died following a crash in Sockburn yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Blenheim Road at around 2:35pm yesterday.

Two people were transported to hospital with critical injuries. One person sadly died yesterday afternoon, the second person remains in a critical condition.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

