Update: Serious Crash Utiku - Central
Saturday, 7 December 2024, 2:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1, Utiku remains closed following an
earlier crash.
The road is expected to be closed for
several more hours.
Diversions are in place and
motorists should expect significant delays.
Further
information will be released when Police are in a position
to do
so.
