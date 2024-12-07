Serious Crash, State Highway 32, Tihoi - Bay Of Plenty

Western Bay Road / State Highway 32 is closed near the intersection with Waihaha Road following a crash.

The crash involving a motorcycle was reported just before 10.30am.

Initial indications are that one person has been seriously injured.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays. Detours are in place.

