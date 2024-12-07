Serious Crash, State Highway 32, Tihoi - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 7 December 2024, 2:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Western Bay Road / State Highway 32 is closed near the
intersection with Waihaha Road following a crash.
The
crash involving a motorcycle was reported just before
10.30am.
Initial indications are that one person has
been seriously injured.
Motorists are advised to avoid
the area and expect delays. Detours are in
place.
