Police Training Exercise – Oamaru

Members of the Oamaru community may notice an increased presence of Police, St John and Fire Emergency New Zealand on the evening of Monday 9 December.

The agencies will be taking part in an exercise at Oamaru Mitre 10 Mega between 7pm and 9pm.

During this time, people may see Police in tactical uniforms carrying training firearms and there may also be some noise.

There is no cause for concern and exercises like this are a vital part of making sure emergency services are able to respond to any situation.

These types of exercises could not happen without the support of our local communities, and we want to thank them for their support and cooperation.

