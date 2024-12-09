Restricted Fire Season Declared For All Wairarapa Today

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is placing the entire Wairarapa into a restricted fire season from 8am Monday 9 December 2024, until further notice.

This means the Inland Central, Inland Northern, South Wairarapa and Western Ranges fire zones join the Northern, Central and Southern Coast zones already in a restricted fire season.

A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an open-air fire will need a fire permit authorised by Fire and Emergency, which can be applied for at www.checkitsalright.nz.

Wellington District Community Risk Manager Phil Soal says Wairarapa continues to rapidly dry out.

"Hot dry windy days are drying out the vegetation, creating a high fire danger across the region," he says.

"These conditions mean escaping fires will be fast moving and very hard to bring under control.

Phil Soal says permitting fires with strict conditions helps to reduce the risk of unwanted fires.

"However, we would rather everyone holds off lighting fires at all if they possibly can," he says.

"We ask people to also avoid activities that can generate heat and/or sparks and cause fires, such as mowing the lawns, welding or grinding, and using vehicles in long dry grass, particularly during the hottest parts of the day.

"These all have the potential to start a devastating wildfire."

