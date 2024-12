Serious Crash, State Highway 5, Whakarewarewa, Rotorua - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 5, Whakarewarewa, Rotorua.

The crash, involving two cars, was reported to Police at 7.50pm.

At this stage we do not have confirmed information regarding injuries. An update will be issued as soon as that information is available.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes where possible.

