Drive Safe, Arrive Safe: A Holiday Campaign To Save Lives On New Zealand Roads

As the festive season approaches, Road Safety Education Limited (RSE), a leading not-for-profit organisation dedicated to saving lives, has launched the Drive Safe, Arrive Safe campaign to raise awareness about road safety during the Christmas holidays.

Over the past six years, 110 lives have been lost during this period alone, with fatalities increasing sharply in the past two years. Shockingly, young NZ drivers aged 15–24 account for 30% of road fatalities over the past six years during the Christmas/New Year holidays.

A Call to Action: Road Safety Starts With You

“Driving safely starts before you even turn the key,” says Maria Lovelock, General Manager NZ of Road Safety Education Limited. “We hear the phrase ‘Drive Safe’ so often that its meaning can fade, but we’re urging New Zealanders to truly reflect on those words. Check your seatbelts, slow down, and avoid distractions. Stay vigilant, not only for yourself but for others who might not be driving safely. Taking these steps can give you the best chance to prevent or respond to unexpected situations.”

“Holiday road safety statistics are a heartbreaking reality,” Lovelock adds, “The overrepresentation of young drivers in these tragedies underscores the need for greater education and responsibility on the roads. Most crashes stem from preventable mistakes—better planning and decision-making can save lives.”

Holiday Driving Tips: Stay Safe on the Roads

The Drive Safe, Arrive Safe campaign offers these practical tips for drivers this holiday season:

Preplanning: How to plan routes in advance and research unfamiliar roads to reduce stress including checking your car maintenance before you go. Plan to replan if things go wrong and stay calm and reset.

Rushed Schedules and building in rest stops: How to allow extra time to avoid speeding and embrace the scenic side trip for a break. Stay patient in traffic congestion.

Heat Impacts: What to be aware of when driving in hot weather.

Distractions: How to manage your phone and choose a playlist to keep you focussed.

Driver Fatigue: How to plan around it and the secrets to the ultimate power nap.

Overloaded Cars: How to pack safely, ensuring clear visibility and balanced weight.

Seatbelts: The importance of buckling up every single time and making sure it’s fitted properly.

Party Planning: How to put a plan together to get home safely.

“This holiday season,” says Lovelock, “we want every driver to make informed, cautious decisions and take action to ensure ‘drive safe’ isn’t the last thing their loved ones ever say to them”

For additional resources on how to stay safe on the road visit rse.org.nz/drive-safe-arrive-safe.

© Scoop Media

