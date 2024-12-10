Road Closure And Appeal For Information, State Highway 5, Tumunui

Police advise that a stretch of State Highway 5 Tumuni will be closed this afternoon, while Police conduct further enquiries in relation to an investigation into a fatal crash last night, Monday 9 December.

From 1:30pm and 3:30pm today there will be a road closure in place on SH 5 Tumunui between Waipa Mill Road and 8 Mile Gate.

Diversions will be in place between Waipa Mill Road and 8 Mile Gate to allow traffic to flow. Diversions are expected to be in place for approximately 2 hours.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances that led to the fatal crash last night and Police is appealing for information to assist the investigation.

We would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on State Highway 5 between Taupo and Rotorua between 6:30pm and 8:30pm on Monday who may have dashcam footage, or who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact Police on 105 online [1]quoting file number 241210/0686.

