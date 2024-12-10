Serious Crash, State Highway 2, Eskdale - Eastern
Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 4:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at
the intersection of State Highway 2 and Taits Road in
Eskdale, Hawke's Bay.
The crash, involving a truck and
a car, was reported to Police just before 3pm
today.
One person is reported to have critical
injuries.
The road is blocked and traffic management
is in place.
Motorists are asked to delay travel where
possible.
