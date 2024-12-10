Serious Crash, State Highway 2, Eskdale - Eastern

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Taits Road in Eskdale, Hawke's Bay.

The crash, involving a truck and a car, was reported to Police just before 3pm today.

One person is reported to have critical injuries.

The road is blocked and traffic management is in place.

Motorists are asked to delay travel where possible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

