Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Former Firearms Licence Holder Held Accountable For Diverting Guns

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 4:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A former firearms licence holder who supplied a significant number of firearms to the black market has been held accountable for his offending in Auckland District Court.

Auckland builder Mark Colin Palmer was recently sentenced to two years, seven months imprisonment on ten charges involving firearms, class A drugs, and explosives.

He pleaded guilty to charges linked to supply of 18 firearms to unlicensed people, including a pistol made from a sawn-off rifle, and thousands of rounds of ammunition. He also pleaded guilty to possessing explosives and 13 large-capacity prohibited magazines that should have been handed in during the buyback, and to supplying the Class A drugs methamphetamine and cocaine.

Detective Inspector Albie Alexander says Palmer’s offending is an example of one firearms licence holder’s actions overshadowing those of legitimate holders.

“Palmer abused the privilege of holding a firearms licence to purchase and then divert a significant number of firearms to criminals. His offending was highly premeditated for financial gain.

“More than 70 percent of firearms seized from offenders are standard rifles and shotguns, easily obtained by an ‘A-Category’ licence holder. Palmer held an A-Cat licence and used it to purchase a large number of rifles and shotguns between April and August 2023. Unfortunately, not all the firearms have been recovered and are in the black market in the hands of persons unknown.

“Two firearms were found at the home of a patched gang member shortly after Palmer bought them from Auckland gun stores. One rifle had been illegally cut down to a pistol and another had its serial number erased, but Police could retrieve it and linked it to Palmer who had purchased the rifle three months earlier.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Information sharing between the National Organised Crime Group and the Firearms Safety Authority meant Police could respond quickly to suspend Palmer’s firearms licence and search his home for firearms, parts and ammunition once his offending became known,” Detective Inspector Alexander says.

“It is a privilege to possess and use firearms and it is vital that a licence holder can be trusted to be a fit and proper person,” says Authority Executive Director Angela Brazier.

“Links with gangs and drug dealing are an abuse of trust and breach the conditions of a licence.” Palmer’s actions would be easier to detect when the Registry is fully in place. Firearms dealers and licence holders are now actively recording details of sales and transfers and the movement of firearms is closely monitored for non-compliance.

“The vast majority of licence holders are good law-abiding people who comply with their obligations. But a criminal few are undermining the good work of the rest of the firearms community and jeopardizing the safety of the public and of frontline Police,” says Angela Brazier.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 