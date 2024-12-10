Former Firearms Licence Holder Held Accountable For Diverting Guns

A former firearms licence holder who supplied a significant number of firearms to the black market has been held accountable for his offending in Auckland District Court.

Auckland builder Mark Colin Palmer was recently sentenced to two years, seven months imprisonment on ten charges involving firearms, class A drugs, and explosives.

He pleaded guilty to charges linked to supply of 18 firearms to unlicensed people, including a pistol made from a sawn-off rifle, and thousands of rounds of ammunition. He also pleaded guilty to possessing explosives and 13 large-capacity prohibited magazines that should have been handed in during the buyback, and to supplying the Class A drugs methamphetamine and cocaine.

Detective Inspector Albie Alexander says Palmer’s offending is an example of one firearms licence holder’s actions overshadowing those of legitimate holders.

“Palmer abused the privilege of holding a firearms licence to purchase and then divert a significant number of firearms to criminals. His offending was highly premeditated for financial gain.

“More than 70 percent of firearms seized from offenders are standard rifles and shotguns, easily obtained by an ‘A-Category’ licence holder. Palmer held an A-Cat licence and used it to purchase a large number of rifles and shotguns between April and August 2023. Unfortunately, not all the firearms have been recovered and are in the black market in the hands of persons unknown.

“Two firearms were found at the home of a patched gang member shortly after Palmer bought them from Auckland gun stores. One rifle had been illegally cut down to a pistol and another had its serial number erased, but Police could retrieve it and linked it to Palmer who had purchased the rifle three months earlier.

“Information sharing between the National Organised Crime Group and the Firearms Safety Authority meant Police could respond quickly to suspend Palmer’s firearms licence and search his home for firearms, parts and ammunition once his offending became known,” Detective Inspector Alexander says.

“It is a privilege to possess and use firearms and it is vital that a licence holder can be trusted to be a fit and proper person,” says Authority Executive Director Angela Brazier.

“Links with gangs and drug dealing are an abuse of trust and breach the conditions of a licence.” Palmer’s actions would be easier to detect when the Registry is fully in place. Firearms dealers and licence holders are now actively recording details of sales and transfers and the movement of firearms is closely monitored for non-compliance.

“The vast majority of licence holders are good law-abiding people who comply with their obligations. But a criminal few are undermining the good work of the rest of the firearms community and jeopardizing the safety of the public and of frontline Police,” says Angela Brazier.

