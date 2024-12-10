Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Metlink To Provide Extra Public Transport For Phoenix Vs Macarthur FC

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 5:32 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Additional Metlink train services and larger buses will be running for the upcoming Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur FC game on Saturday 14 December.

Hutt Valley, Kāpiti and Johnsonville lines will be running with extra services added and the 6.55pm Wairarapa Line service will depart 20 minutes later at 7.15pm to allow game-goers to catch the train home.

Core bus routes will have increased capacity, and the East-by-West ferry will be running at standard operating times.

Regular off-peak fares will apply. Metlink recommends using a Snapper card to tag on and off, instead of cash, to ensure discounted fares.

Plan ahead and travel early on game day using the latest travel information on the Metlink app, website, or by calling 0800 801 700.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 