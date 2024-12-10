Metlink To Provide Extra Public Transport For Phoenix Vs Macarthur FC

Additional Metlink train services and larger buses will be running for the upcoming Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur FC game on Saturday 14 December.

Hutt Valley, Kāpiti and Johnsonville lines will be running with extra services added and the 6.55pm Wairarapa Line service will depart 20 minutes later at 7.15pm to allow game-goers to catch the train home.

Core bus routes will have increased capacity, and the East-by-West ferry will be running at standard operating times.

Regular off-peak fares will apply. Metlink recommends using a Snapper card to tag on and off, instead of cash, to ensure discounted fares.

Plan ahead and travel early on game day using the latest travel information on the Metlink app, website, or by calling 0800 801 700.

