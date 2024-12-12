EPA Seizes HFC Gases In Illegal Import Investigation

Some of the HFC bottles seized in an EPA-led investigation (Photo/Supplied)

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has seized hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) gases valued at more than $1 million in a joint operation with New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs Service investigating illegal imports.

The gases are mainly used in heat pumps, air conditioning, and refrigeration and in some medical devices.

"The EPA is cracking down on operators who import and sell cheap bottles of HFCs without applying for a permit or paying a levy to cover the greenhouse gas emissions of the HFCs," says the EPA’s Compliance, Monitoring and Enforcement General Manager, Gayle Holmes.

"Illegal importers are undercutting legitimate operators and, in some cases, selling contaminated HFCs that could damage vehicles and equipment."

HFCs are synthetic greenhouse gases with a high impact on the climate despite being emitted at relatively low quantities. They can have global warming potentials of up to 14,800 times that of carbon dioxide.

In New Zealand, HFCs are controlled under the Ozone Layer Protection Act and the Climate Change Response Act. Since 2020, New Zealand has been phasing down the use of HFCs as part of an international effort expected to avoid 0.5 degrees Celsius of global warming by 2100.

"There are rules around HFC imports so New Zealanders can have confidence that we’re reducing the use of these potent greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change," says Gayle Holmes.

As part of our investigation, several search warrants were executed across New Zealand. We have so far seized 3 tonnes of HFCs and the investigation remains ongoing.

Offences can carry a fine and in some cases up to five years’ imprisonment.

We encourage anyone being offered bottles of HFCs at significantly lower than market price to contact our investigations team in confidence at investigations@epa.govt.nz.

Notes

Anyone importing bulk HFCs needs a permit under the Ozone Layer Protection Act and must be registered as a participant in the Emissions Trading Scheme. Bulk HFCs are containers of new or recycled HFC gas in an unprocessed form, alone or in a mixture.

Permits are not needed to import HFCs in goods, such as HFCs in car air conditioning or in fire extinguishers. Goods containing synthetic greenhouse gases, including HFCs, are subject to a levy under the CCRA.

