Patrol Dog Trainees Fetching Great Results

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers welcomed four new patrol dog teams after graduation today at the Police Dog Training Centre at Trentham, Upper Hutt.

The teams celebrated the occasion in front of whānau and friends, the New Zealand Police executive, and Minister of Police Hon Mark Mitchell.

Commissioner Richard Chambers congratulated them all on their achievements.

“It’s a proud day for all four teams, both experienced and new. This ceremony marks the end of your formal training to become an operational team and signals the next step toward frontline duties.

Patrol dog work is one of the most physically demanding roles in Police and we are grateful for all your work.

Our new graduates are a significant boost to our front-line capacity, and we are proud to have them join us.”

Graduating from the police patrol dog course are three first-time handlers and one experienced handler with the teams deployed to Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Waikato Districts.

Two new handlers are bound for Bay of Plenty – one for Tauranga and one for Rotorua.

Senior Constable Walter Treviranus with Police Dog Ultrah head to Rotorua, while Constable Max Wealleans, who has six years’ experience policing will head to Tauranga with his dog Phelix.

Constable Wealleans got his dream job on dog section last year, taking on Phelix a few months ago.

He says “I’m thankful for all the help and training from my colleagues at the Coastal Bay of Plenty Dog Section. Now I am excited to get back on the street and support the frontline with Phelix”.

Constable Scott Crowe with Police Dog Jordy from Waikato says “I got Jordy when he was eight months old and I’ve really enjoyed training with him. I’d like to thank the team at Waikato Dog Section for all their help getting us here and we’re looking forward to starting our first night shift together next Monday.”

One experienced officer heading to Auckland District is Senior Constable Hugo Du Plessis graduating with his second operational dog Thored. Hugo previously worked with police dog Freeze.

Inspector Todd Southall, National Coordinator Police Dogs, says “You have done so much training in your career already - and to commit yourself to further training in support of your community, thank you for what you have undertaken.

Although you will be out on the road, the training does not stop, with further opportunities for you and your dog to attend and qualify to join other specialist squads.

All our patrol dog teams play a crucial role in the way we police often unstable and precarious situations. Dog teams are essentially a first call to action for the frontline,” says Todd.

