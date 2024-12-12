Woody Debris Removal From Beaches Ahead Of Christmas

Large woody debris at the mouth of the Hamanatua stream, Wainui Beach. Photo credit: Dr Murry Cave

This year, approximately 88,000 tonnes of large woody debris, equivalent to around 2,933 logging trucks* worth of woody debris, have been removed from our region's beaches by Council’s recovery team and contractors.

Rod Sheridan, Woody Debris Programme Manager, says this initiative is part of the Council's ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of our coastal areas, as well as to maintain and enhance their natural ecosystem and beauty.

“I’m pleased to inform our community that this work continues in the lead-up to Christmas, with work at Waipiro Bay now underway, and work about to commence at Makorori and Wainui beaches.

Work is due to begin at Makorori tomorrow, Friday 13th December. The team will then move to Wainui, where work to remove large woody debris around the Hamanatua stream will commence.

“At these locations we will be targeting large logs that pose a risk to people and our environment, the community may notice that smaller debris is left behind. We are taking this approach to maximise our funding and ensure that we can remove as much risk as possible from our beaches.

The debris removed from these two beaches will be removed and taken to Judds for treatment. Work at Waipiro Bay is expected to be completed by 14 December, at this site the debris will be put into piles for high oxygen burning, burning may take longer depending on the weather.

“As always, our team of contractors will work hard to complete this work on time and to a high standard, avoiding any damage to the shoreface at the top of the beach or dunes. However, all work is weather-dependent, and timeframes may change if disrupted by unfavourable weather or tidal conditions.

Mr. Sheridan says that temporary access restrictions may be in place during the removal process to ensure public safety.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we carry out this work.

Timing has yet to be confirmed, but Council also hopes to commence work at Karaka Bay, Anaura Beach, Whangara Beach, and Pakarae River mouth this summer.

