Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Burnham Fire Update #5

Friday, 13 December 2024, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Firefighters from the Ashburton Voluntary Rural Fire Force digging out and cooling a hotspot on the Burnham fireground / Supplied

Additional firefighters have been brought in to continue the work of extinguishing the Burnham fire near the Selwyn River in Canterbury.

Incident Commander Dave Berry says that the rural crews are systematically digging out deep-seated hotspots, where the roots of gorse plants and other vegetation are burning underground and can reignite surface fires.

Career firefighters have also been at the scene today, extinguishing hotspots within farm sheds and associated structures.

There has been no rain on the fireground today and temperatures have been hot, but so far conditions have been relatively calm.

Dave Berry says Fire and Emergency will have firefighters on the fireground overnight and fresh crews will be back tomorrow.

Fire and Emergency are also continuing to monitor the site of a second roadside fire on SH1 a few km to the south near Dunsandel, which is associated with the main fire. Firefighters were dealing with hotspots there this morning.

Two fire trucks and two tankers are currently at the site of another vegetation fire on Pound Rd, which was reported at 1.40pm.

A restricted fire season is in place for Canterbury, Mid-South Canterbury, meaning that a permit is required to light outdoor fires.

Fire and Emergency also asks people planning activities like grinding, welding or anything else that could generate a spark to take some simple precautions that will reduce the risk of starting a fire. That includes planning activities for early in the day when conditions are generally cooler and calmer, staying away from long grass, and having water at hand to extinguish any sparks.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 