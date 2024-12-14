Motorists Advised To Take Caution, SH25 Waihi - Waikato

Motorists travelling on SH25/Waihi Whangamata Road, between Waihi and Whitiroa are asked to take extra care on the road while a diesel spill is cleared.

Police were notified just after 11:15am, the spill stretching across nearly one kilometre of the highway.

Contractors have been notified and Police ask motorists to reduce their speed until the spill has been cleared.

