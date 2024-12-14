Motorists Advised To Take Caution, SH25 Waihi - Waikato
Saturday, 14 December 2024, 2:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists travelling on SH25/Waihi Whangamata Road,
between Waihi and Whitiroa are asked to take extra care on
the road while a diesel spill is cleared.
Police were
notified just after 11:15am, the spill stretching across
nearly one kilometre of the highway.
Contractors have
been notified and Police ask motorists to reduce their speed
until the spill has been
cleared.
