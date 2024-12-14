Satisfy Food Rescue Marks A Year Of Extraordinary Impact

Satisfy Food Rescue has had a record-breaking year of food rescue, with over 1.6 million kilograms of food saved from landfill to date - the equivalent of 4.5 million meals. They have cemented their role as champions of sustainability and are working hard to support food security in their community.

Over the past year, Satisfy’s work has grown to record highs. At the end of 2023 they took on an extra 7 supermarket partners and went from rescuing around 20 tonnes of food every month to now regularly distributing nearly 40 tonnes each month across Christchurch, Waimakariri and the Hurunui Districts. Satisfy is on track this year to have a 50% increase in rescued food when compared to the 2023/2024 financial year. Their work is transforming what could have been waste, into hundreds of thousands of nutritious meals for those in need.

This growth has seen Satisfy reach even further into the Christchurch region and also as far up as Kaikōura, to partner with over 50 recipient organisations, including food banks, community meal providers, and schools, to deliver meaningful change to over 200,000 people per year.

Thanks to the unwavering support of their community, they have also made exciting strides toward sustainability. Satisfy’s work has the equivalent impact of reducing carbon emissions by an incredible 1,732 tonnes per year. With 8-10% of harmful greenhouse gases coming from global food waste, food rescue has found an ingenious way to redirect surplus whilst feeding hungry bellies. Satisfy’s efforts have also prevented the equivalent of over 1.2 billion litres of water from being wasted - that’s enough to fill 480 olympic sized swimming pools!

“Our success is a testament to the commitment we see from our passionate volunteers, funders, and food donors” says Fran Cain from Satisfy. “From rescuing food, nourishing families, to making our planet more climate resilient, everything we do is powered by the generosity and shared vision of our incredible community.”

As demand for food support is rising, particularly amongst working families and those in rural communities, Satisfy remains steadfast in its mission to ensure no one in their community goes hungry. Contributing towards their mission of a thriving, strong, satisfied, and sustainable community.

With more and more local supermarkets, wholesalers, businesses, growers and even petrol stations coming on board to donate surplus food, it doesn’t appear that work for Satisfy will be slowing down any time soon.

