NZDA Celebrates National Goat Hunting Competition Success As A Victory For Hunter Led Conservation

13 December

The New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA) is proud to announce the outstanding results of the 2024 National Goat Hunting Competition, a key event in our hunter-led conservation efforts. This year, participants removed an incredible 12,935 wild goats, an increase of 27% from last year, making this our most successful competition to date.

The event drew 823 participants, with 64% reporting they were more likely to hunt wild goats because of the competition. The regions of Whanganui, Waikato, and Otago led the charge with the highest number of entries, highlighting the commitment of hunters in those regions and nationally to get out there and enjoy their sport, while also doing their part for conservation.

Callum Sheridan, NZDA President, expressed his gratitude to all involved.

"This competition is about much more than just numbers—it's about New Zealanders coming together to protect our unique ecosystems. Hunters play a critical role in controlling introduced species, and this year’s record turnout shows the power of hunter-driven conservation."

Trevor Gratton, NZDA Board Member and Competition Coordinator, emphasised the importance of partnerships in making the event a success.

"We couldn’t achieve these results without the incredible dedication of our branches, members, and the collaboration between NZDA, the Department of Conservation and Federated Farmers. It is great to see DOC working closely with the NZDA to help manage herd numbers effectively.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Hon. Todd McClay, Minister of Hunting and Fishing, praised the initiative and stated “This fantastic result demonstrates the importance and benefit of strong partnerships across the hunting community in addressing the damage wild goats cause to farmland and native ecosystems.”

The NZDA would like to acknowledge and thank the Department of Conservation for partnering with hunters and NZDA in our joint effort to deliver this annual competition and look forward to building on the success next year. Together, we celebrate this milestone as a step forward in preserving the natural beauty of Aotearoa for generations to come.

Finally NZDA would like to thank all the sponsors for their support and prizes, and most importantly we thank the hunting community who are the real conservation heroes of this competition.

© Scoop Media

