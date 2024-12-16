Mayor Announces Bold New Vision For Whangarei

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo has announced an ambitious plan to transform the city into a leader in education, innovation, and culture with the creation of a Knowledge, Education, and Arts (KEA) Hub.

“This has been the ambition of our District’s leaders for a long time. It is about delivering real opportunities for Northlanders,” Mayor Cocurullo said.

“The KEA Hub will bring together education, job training and creative activities all in one place. It’s a project designed to lift our region and give people the tools they need to succeed right here at home.”

Centred on Forum North, the KEA Hub will be a collaboration between education providers, local businesses, and the community. It’s designed to support skills development, technical training, and professional growth while also including student accommodation and plans for a state-of-the-art medical training facility.

Backing from Key Partners

The KEA Hub has already secured strong support from the Northland Mayoral Forum, Northland Inc., and leading education providers.

“We have also welcomed the support Government Ministers Grant McCallum, Shane Jones and Shane Reti, have offered this project.”

On 23 August, the Council signed an agreement with the University of Auckland, giving the University the opportunity to play a special role in the project and the community.

“At the same time, we’re working with Te Pukenga and other tertiary organisations to ensure the KEA Hub caters for the whole community needs," said Mayor Cocurullo.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’re laser-focused on delivering practical, hands-on learning and training. This isn’t just about attracting students—it’s about giving them the skills and pathways to succeed in the real world, and keeping that talent here in Te Tai Tokerau.”

Leadership That Reflects Our Community

A strong Steering Board is in place to drive the project, made up of leaders from across the business, arts, education, and local government sectors. Chaired by business leader Graeme Kerr, the board includes Deputy Chair Councillor Ken Couper, Councillors Scott McKenzie and Marie Olsen, Terry O’Connor from the arts sector, Dr. Doug Sutton from the education sector, and hapū representative Taipari Munro. Also included in an advisory role is Trevor Griffiths who is well known in the project construction industry.

“This is a team of experts and community leaders who understand what Northland needs to thrive," Mayor Cocurullo said.

“Their perspectives ensure we’re building something that works for everyone.”

Delivering for Northland

The KEA Hub is part of a bigger vision to improve skills, grow jobs, and keep local talent in the region.

“This is about making sure people in Northland have access to world-class education and training without needing to leave the region. It’s a practical, no-nonsense approach to building our local economy and giving our young people the best possible future.”

From Vision to Action

In 2024, the Council allocated Long Term Plan funding to ensure Forum North remains fit for purpose and established the KEA Hub Steering Board to guide the project. This builds on years of collaboration, including a 2023 agreement with Te Pūkenga and ongoing discussions with groups like the Forum North Trust, which is advocating for the proposed Lyric Theatre.

The project has also received backing from key stakeholders, including Northland Inc., local construction companies, and the Northland Regional Council, because the project benefits the entire region, while engagement with the Forum North Trust, hapū and iwi, continues to ensure the Hub reflects community aspirations.

Looking Ahead

The KEA Hub is part of the larger Knowledge Precinct Plan, which will go through public consultation in 2025. Covering a wide area including Forum North, the Civic Centre, and Cafler Park, the plan will shape the region’s future.

“This isn’t just another project—it’s a cornerstone for our region’s future,” Mayor Cocurullo said. “It’s about investing in people, building up our industries, and making Whangārei a place where talent thrives, and opportunities abound.”

© Scoop Media

