Wairarapa Councils Adopt Local Alcohol Policy

The Masterton, Carterton, and South Wairarapa District Councils have adopted the revised Wairarapa Local Alcohol Policy Kaupapa Here Waipiro ā-Rohe o Wairarapa (LAP), designed to promote the safe and responsible sale, supply and consumption of alcohol across Wairarapa

Since its initial adoption in 2018, the LAP has provided a unified approach to alcohol regulation across the region. The policy was developed collaboratively with input from local stakeholders, social and health sector, and business sector to ensure diverse community needs and views were considered.

The policy comes into effect from 1 February 2025, with specific changes to off-licence trading hoursfrom 1 April 2025.

Following engagement with Police and the Health Sector, community consultation occurred between 20 September to 20 October 2024.

Key changes to the LAP include:

Limiting the location of off-licence premises in relation to sensitive sites: no new off-licences will be granted for premises within 100m of a sensitive site (e.g. childcare or educational facility, health care facility, marae, place of worship), unless an exemption applies.

Reducing maximum trading hours for off-licence premises: to reduce the maximum trading hours of off-licence premises (excluding supermarkets and grocery stores) from 7.00am – 10.00pm to 9.00am to 10.00pm.

Special licences for events: to provide flexibility and guidance to applicants in how events are structured over the year. This involves amending the event limit for a special licence from one event per month to 12 events in any 12-month period, with a duration limit of six months for a series of events.

Special licences for events focused on children and young people: to not grant special licences for events focused on children and young people aged under 18 years.

Special licences for driving events: to require the District Licensing Committee to have regard to the appropriateness of associating the consumption of alcohol with driving events and for applicants to put in place practicable steps to minimise the risk of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Community feedback demonstrated support for the proposed changes, with many advocating for further regulation to enhance community safety.

A copy of the Policy is available on each council website.

