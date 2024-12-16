Master Plumbers Urges Holidaymakers to Flush Taps for Safety

As we gear up for summer getaways to baches and holiday homes around the country, Master Plumbers is reminding everyone to take a simple but crucial step to ensure water safety: flush your taps on arrival.

Stagnant water in pipes can harbor harmful bacteria such as Legionella pneumophila, which causes Legionnaires' disease, and may also contain dissolved lead from plumbing components, posing serious health risks.

Greg Wallace, CEO of Master Plumbers, advises running all taps and showerheads for at least two minutes upon arrival. "Legionella thrives in stagnant water. By flushing the water before you drink or take a shower, you’ll reduce the risk of drinking or inhaling waterborne droplets that could contain these nasty bacteria."

Ensuring hot water systems are set to at least 60°C also helps inhibit bacterial growth.

Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia. Symptoms typically appear within two weeks of exposure and include fever, cough, and fatigue. Those over 50, smokers, and individuals with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable.

The risk of lead contamination is another potential concern. Lead, a neurotoxin particularly harmful to children, can leach into water from brass taps and plumbing fittings, especially if the water has been left sitting for extended periods.

Master Plumbers has long advocated for plumbing products that come into contact with drinking water to be lead-free as a way of addressing the issue at its source.

In a significant public health milestone, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) announced in 2022 changes to the Building Code that will transition New Zealand to lead-free plumbing products by 2026. New regulations will reduce the maximum allowable lead content of plumbing products in contact with drinking water to a weighted average of 0.25%, aligning with Australia’s standards.

"This is a significant step toward safer water for all New Zealanders," Wallace notes, "but until these standards are fully implemented, homeowners must remain vigilant."

Wallace is calling for the government to implement a compulsory lead-free labeling system for plumbing products that is clearly displayed on both the product and packaging. "It is essential that consumers can easily identify lead-free products as a matter of public health and safety," he says. "New Zealand requires plumbing products to display a compulsory Water Efficiency Labelling and Standards (WELS) label. Surely, water conservation shouldn’t be seen as more important than preventing water contamination."

While legislative progress may be slower to catch up, immediate steps like flushing taps and maintaining hot water systems at the right temperature, can protect families in the short term. "The Kiwi bach is a beloved summer retreat," Wallace concludes. "By taking these simple precautions, we can ensure it remains a safe and enjoyable holiday experience for everyone."

