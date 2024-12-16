Hato Hone St John Urges People To Stay Safe And Have Fun Over Festive Break

Hato Hone St John (HHStJ) paramedics attend many preventable incidents over summer and while we encourage Kiwis to have fun and enjoy their holidays, we urge them to do it safely and responsibly.

Summer is typically one of the busiest times of the year for us and on Christmas Day last year, Hato Hone St John responded to 1527 incidents across the motu.

“The most common reasons for the callouts were falls and back injuries which made up 11 per cent of the top reasons for an ambulance callout. Closely followed by chest pain at 10 per cent and breathing problems also at 10 per cent,” says Andrew Everiss, Hato Hone St John District Operations Manager - Auckland.

“On New Year’s Day this year, one of our busiest days of the year – our ambulance crews responded to 1720 callouts around the country. We urge everyone as they get set for the holidays, to think about the safety of their nearest and dearest before they leave home,” he says.

The following are Hato Hone St John tips for staying safe this summer:

If you are planning to have a glass of Christmas cheer, then it’s a good idea to have something substantial to eat beforehand. Have a glass of water between each alcoholic drink to stay hydrated. Remember to look after your friends and stick together.

We want everyone to be safe on our roads this summer too, so we encourage motorists to take responsibility for the safety of themselves and their passengers. This includes eliminating distractions, driving to the conditions and following the speed limit. It always pays to familiarise yourself with your location before you set off too.

Aotearoa is filled with beautiful lakes and waterways so please take care around water. We attend too many water incidents each summer so remember, if you’re boating, wear a correctly fitted life jacket, tell someone where you’re going and know exactly where your location is. If you’re swimming or going to the beach, keep an eye on children at all time and swim between the flags - they are there to keep you safe.

We encourage those who love the outdoors to have fun and enjoy their break but do it safely and responsibly. Weather can make or break a trip - it’s one of the most important things to consider when heading outdoors. It can change quickly so be prepared to change your plans if needed and let someone know where you’re going. If you’re planning to go hiking, take a distress/personal locator beacon with you. They can be used in emergencies to alert rescuers of your location, and unlike cellphones, they work everywhere.

And don’t forget to be sun smart – remember to slip, slop, slap and protect yourself from the sun’s harsh rays by seeking shade during the hottest part of the day, covering up with clothing and regularly reapplying sunscreen.

From all of us at Hato Hone St John, we wish you a safe and enjoyable Christmas and New Year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

