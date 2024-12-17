Surf Lifeguards Perform 30 Rescues Across Country In Busy Weekend

Surf Life Saving NZ acknowledges the four tragic water-related deaths over the weekend and sends condolences to the whānau and friends of those who died.

People heading to the beach in droves to cool off in hot weather over the weekend kept volunteer surf lifesaving patrols across the country extremely busy, with a number of rescues of swimmers caught in rips prompting Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) to re-issue a call to “always swim between the red and yellow flags”.

On Sunday, mass rescues were conducted by surf lifeguards when 12 people were caught in a rip at Raglan, five people caught in a rip at Ōakura in Taranaki, and three people caught in a rip at Foxton, while elsewhere surf lifeguards performed rip-related rescues in large surf, particularly on Auckland’s west coast, at Kariaotahi, Piha, and Muriwai.

Zac Franich, General Manager, Northern Region said that rips are extremely hard to identify and can be fatal, with research showing that only about a third of people can identify a rip using a photograph and the figure is even lower when people are tested on a beach in a real-life situation.

“I know we have said this many times before, but as we start winding down for Christmas it’s very timely to raise it again,” said Franich. “Swim between the flags and don’t overestimate your swimming ability. No matter how strong you are as a swimmer, a rip will sweep you out to sea very quickly.”

Franich said some beaches are more prone to rips because of the shape of the shore bed. As waves travel from deep to shallow water, they eventually break near the shoreline. As waves break, they generate currents that flow both offshore (away from the coast) and alongshore (along the coast). The larger the surf, the stronger the rip current.

The SLSNZ website lists some things to look out for to avoid a rip, and what to do if caught in a rip. https://www.surflifesaving.org.nz/stay-safe/beach-hazards/rips

“The main thing is to stay out of the water if you are unsure and always swim between the flags. Our surf lifeguards know their own beaches and will choose a safe place to put the flags,” says Franich.

In addition to responding to emergency situations, surf lifeguards were also kept busy with proactive safety measures, performing a total of 803 preventative actions involving more than 12,000 people.

Weekend Patrol Statistics:

Aggregated patrol statistics (national):

Sat 14 Dec Sun 15 Dec Aggregated No. of rescues performed 5 25 30 No. of people assisted 16 19 35 No. of major first aids 3 5 8 No. of minor first aids 11 27 38 No. of searches 2 3 5 No. of preventatives 354 449 803 No. of people involved 5,701 6,516 12,217 No. of peak head count 2,643 4,030 6,673 No. of hours worked 3,240 3,783 7,023

Northern Region:

Saturday: Surf lifeguards at Raglan provided first aid to a child who was dumped by a wave, getting his boogie board leash wrapped around his neck for a short period of time. The patient was monitored in the first aid room before being transported to hospital by an ambulance. Meanwhile, the Surf Life Saving Kariaotahi Search & Rescue squad helped two patients who had been pulled from the water, providing first aid until they were both transported to hospital.

Sunday: Surf lifeguards at Raglan rescued 12 patients from the water who became stuck in a flash rip. All patients were safely returned to shore, however two patients required minor treatment from ambulance paramedics. They also successfully rescued a wind surfer who was being swept out to sea from the Raglan bar.

At Muriwai, surf lifeguards recorded large numbers at the beach, with more than 2,200 people recorded on the beach at 4pm. Despite the high number of beachgoers, surf lifeguards only had to perform one rescue, a swimmer caught in a rip.

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 3 16 No. of people assisted 1 12 No. of major first aids 2 5 No. of minor first aids 2 16 No. of searches 1 3 No. of preventatives 160 238 No. of people involved 1,600 2958 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 828 2200 Total Hours Worked 1,051 1296

Eastern Region:

Saturday and Sunday: Nothing of note.

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 0 0 No. of people assisted 9 4 No. of major first aids 0 0 No. of minor first aids 6 5 No. of searches 1 0 No. of preventatives 47 63 No. of people involved 2521 2151 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 1100 900 Total Hours Worked 777 956

Central Region:

Saturday: Nothing of note.

Sunday: Surf lifeguards from New Plymouth Old Boys SLSC performed a mass rescue of five patients, all safely returned to the beach with no further assistance required. Surf lifeguards from Foxton Beach Surf Life Saving Club rescued three patients who became stuck in a rip, with no further assistance required.

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 2 9 No. of people assisted 4 3 No. of major first aids 0 0 No. of minor first aids 1 5 No. of searches 0 0 No. of preventatives 89 104 No. of people involved 1020 1049 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 515 550 Total Hours Worked 774 830

Southern Region:

Saturday: Surf lifeguards at New Brighton helped treat a patient who had been hit by a surfboard just after closing up their patrol. They provided first aid and monitored the patient before the ambulance arrived and took over.

Sunday: Nothing of note.

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 0 0 No. of people assisted 2 0 No. of major first aids 1 0 No. of minor first aids 2 1 No. of searches 0 0 No. of preventatives 58 44 No. of people involved 560 358 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 200 380 Total Hours Worked 638 701

Key Safety Messages: 2024/25 season

1.Know How To Float - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Mānu

If you don’t know how to float, don’t go into the water.

Just being able to float when you are in the water can increase your chance of survival. Floating allows you to calm yourself and keep your airways out of the water. It is also the first thing to do if you get caught in a rip.

If you don’t know how to float well, practice or get some lessons in a pool before you head to the beach - being able to float is a key skill when learning to swim. Anyone can learn to float but some people may take a little longer to learn.

2.Find The Safest Place To Swim - Kimihia te Wāhi Haumaru Rawa Ki Te Kaukau

Remember if you are heading to the beach, check www.safeswim.org.nz to find a lifeguarded beach, and always swim between the red and yellow flags, which show the safest place to swim. The surf lifeguards are there to help keep beachgoers safe, by keeping a constant eye on sea as they continuously scan for hazards or people in difficulty, keeping on top of weather forecasts and understanding the swell and tide conditions too.

3.If In Doubt, Stay Out - Mehemea e Rangirua Ana, Me Noho Ki Waho

Waves can be bigger than they look, dangerous rip currents are hard to spot and weather conditions can be unpredictable. If you feel uncomfortable about getting into the water, stay out. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Too many people get into trouble in the water because they overestimate their abilities and underestimate the conditions.

4.Take Care of Others - Tiakina te Tangata

Always keep children within arm’s reach in or near the water.Waves can move quickly and unexpectedly and can knock kids off their feet and sweep them away. Everyone has different levels of ability, so watch out for your mates too.

5.Know How to Get Help - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Kimi Āwhina

If someone in the water is in trouble and surf lifeguards are on patrol, let them know.If you can’t see any surf lifeguards, call 111 and ask for police. Police have a direct line to surf lifeguards and others who can help.

If you’re in the water and in trouble yourself, signal for help.

Glossary of terms:

Rescue: Where a person requires immediate help to return to shore (or place of safety) and who without intervention would have suffered distress, injury or drowning. They are unable to remove themselves from the situation by themselves.

Assist: Where a person requires assistance to return to shore but would most likely be able to get themselves out of danger and where there is no immediate threat to life.

Minor first aid: Any incident where a patient is administered some form of minor medical treatment – minor cut, bluebottle sting, minor strain or sprains.

Major first aid: Any incident where a patient needs a higher level of medical intervention and results in the requirement for further medical treatment or is handed to another agency (ambulance or medical professional).

Search: Any organised search for a missing person or group either at sea or on land. This includes body recovery.

Preventative action: Where a surf lifeguard identifies a potentially dangerous situation and takes precautionary action to prevent the situation from developing into or contributing into a real emergency, for example:

§ Shifting the flagged area during the day due to a change in conditions.

§ Preventing swimmers from entering a rip or hole.

§ Removing or isolating broken glass or other hazards from the beach.

§ Checking on swimmers who may appear to be in difficulty.

§ Clearing the beach of swimmers due to a suspected shark sighting.

§ Shifting board and ski riders out of the flagged area.

