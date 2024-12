Name Release: Waiau Incident

Police can now release the man who was killed in Waiau, Thames on Friday 13 December.

He was 41-year-old Kevin Mark Mabbott from Whangamatā.

A second person injured in this incident remains in hospital in a serious condition.

A 77-year-old man has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in the Hamilton District Court on 4 February.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media